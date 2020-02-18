Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sealed Air (SEE)

In a report released today, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air (SEE – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.77, close to its 52-week low of $34.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hajde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Sonoco Products, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.60, implying a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $47.13 and a one-year low of $34.27. Currently, Sealed Air has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEE in relation to earlier this year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection services. It operates through the following segments: Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care, and Other.