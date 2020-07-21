July 21, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.06.

RLJ Lodging’s market cap is currently $1.33B and has a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

