Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Malibu Boats, and Hasbro.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harley-Davidson is a Hold with an average price target of $29.86, which is a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Harley-Davidson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a net profit of $495K.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.