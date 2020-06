Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Hold rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Retail Properties, and Healthpeak Properties.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.61, representing a -15.7% downside. In a report issued on June 8, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $442 million and net profit of $9.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $266 million and had a net profit of $30.08 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities, Managed Senior Living Communities, MOBs and All Other. The Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities segment offers short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company receive rents from the operators. The Managed Senior Living Communities segment includes short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company pays fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The MOBs segment refers to the tenants paying for rent. The All Other segment comprises operations, including properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.