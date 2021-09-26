Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Boeing (BA)

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA – Research Report) on September 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $221.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Akers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Dynamics, and Howmet Aerospace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.15, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Vertical Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Boeing’s market cap is currently $129.8B and has a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.63.

Founded in 1916, The Boeing Co. is the world’s largest aerospace company, which manufactures and sells airplanes, rockets, satellites, human space flights and launch systems, and missiles worldwide. It also provides leasing and product support services. Its products include operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.