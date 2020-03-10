March 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on At Home Group (HOME)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOMEResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.49, close to its 52-week low of $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.81 and a one-year low of $2.87. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 2.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019