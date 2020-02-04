Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Chipotle (CMG)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $884.82, close to its 52-week high of $890.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $899.17, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $900.00 price target.

Based on Chipotle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.02 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.