Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.01, close to its 52-week low of $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BrightSphere Investment Group is a Hold with an average price target of $10.13, representing a 61.6% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.87 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average volume of 510K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BSIG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.