Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 42.3% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.14, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $178.59 and a one-year low of $92.87. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 1.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Jose Guillermo Zozaya Delano, the President & Exec Rep of Sub of KSU sold 13,700 shares for a total of $2,250,088.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.