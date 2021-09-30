Wells Fargo Keeps Their Overweight Rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 5, Nitin Kumar CFA from Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.83, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 83.3% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Falcon Minerals’ market cap is currently $224.3M and has a P/E ratio of 96.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.