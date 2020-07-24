Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Walmart (WMT)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.64, close to its 52-week high of $134.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $139.89 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $134.13 and a one-year low of $102.00. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 9.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.