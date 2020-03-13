March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Broadcom (AVGO)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.65, close to its 52-week low of $216.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $320.43 average price target, implying a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.86 billion and net profit of $385 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 billion and had a net profit of $471 million.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

