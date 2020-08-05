Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group (NXST – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Sinclair Broadcast, and World Wrestling.

Nexstar Media Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.33, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nexstar Media Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $627 million and had a net profit of $54.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Timothy Busch, the President of NXST sold 3,000 shares for a total of $267,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.