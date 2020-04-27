Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 38.5% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Goldman Sachs BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.75 million and net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSBD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million