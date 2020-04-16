Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Digital Realty (DLR)

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty (DLR – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cincinnati Bell, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.86, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Digital Realty’s market cap is currently $36.53B and has a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Kennedy, a Director at DLR sold 300 shares for a total of $43,500.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.