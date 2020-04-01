April 1, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Wells Fargo Keeps a Sell Rating on Cubesmart (CUBE)

By Jason Carr

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Sell rating on Cubesmart (CUBEResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Healthpeak Properties, and Extra Space Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubesmart is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $30.67.

The company has a one-year high of $36.32 and a one-year low of $19.62. Currently, Cubesmart has an average volume of 2.13M.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

