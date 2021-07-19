Wells Fargo Keeps a Sell Rating on Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report issued on July 15, Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.55, close to its 52-week high of $59.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Charter Communications, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.72.

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.21 billion and net profit of $3.33 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.15 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

Comcast is a media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. The Comcast Cable/Cable Communications business provides high-speed internet, video, voice, wireless, as well as security and automation services. NBCUniversal develops, produces and distributes entertainment, news and information, sports, and other content and also operates theme parks. Sky is one of Europe’s leading entertainment companies and includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.