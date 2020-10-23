Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.34, close to its 52-week high of $131.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Mettler-Toledo, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Diagnostics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.00.

The company has a one-year high of $131.81 and a one-year low of $73.02. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has an average volume of 1.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGX in relation to earlier this year.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.