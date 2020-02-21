February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNWResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.60, close to its 52-week high of $105.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 85.7% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Chesapeake Utilities, Centerpoint Energy, and Dominion Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $95.75 average price target.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $312 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.08 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.

