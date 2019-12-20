December 20, 2019   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Nike (NKE)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Tom Nikic from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Nike (NKEResearch Report), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.15, close to its 52-week high of $101.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is ranked #4418 out of 5761 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.70, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on December 10, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.27 and a one-year low of $68.08. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.47M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019