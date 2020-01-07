Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dcp Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.33.

The company has a one-year high of $34.28 and a one-year low of $20.40. Currently, Dcp Midstream Partners has an average volume of 1.02M.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.