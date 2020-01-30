Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Western Digital (WDC)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.96, close to its 52-week high of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $75.18 average price target, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 5.38M.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.