Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.93, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Based on Autodesk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $899 million and net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $737 million and had a net profit of $64.7 million.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit. The firm also offers development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.