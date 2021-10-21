Wells Fargo Initiates an Overweight Rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Uncategorized

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) received a Overweight rating and a $92.00 price target from Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer on September 14. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.92, close to its 52-week high of $71.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Gaming is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.67, which is a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Politzer is ranked #1829 out of 7705 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $71.00 and a one-year low of $30.30. Currently, Boyd Gaming has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2021, Keith Smith, the President & CEO of BYD sold 30,000 shares for a total of $1,726,200.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest &and South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos, and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casino, breweries, resorts, and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.