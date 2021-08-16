Wells Fargo Initiates a Hold Rating on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A (RYAN)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A (RYAN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.98, close to its 52-week high of $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Class A with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYAN in relation to earlier this year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. It provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.