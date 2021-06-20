Wells Fargo Initiates a Buy Rating on Starbucks (SBUX)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) on June 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $125.38 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Starbucks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.67 billion and net profit of $659 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6 billion and had a net profit of $328 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1985, Starbucks Corp. is a Washington-based roaster and retailer of specialty coffee, with over 30,000 stores in 80 markets. It operates through three segments, including Americas, International and Channel Development. Starbucks stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, food items such as pastries, sandwiches, salads, oatmeals, as well as a variety of merchandise. The company’s leading brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best.