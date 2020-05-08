Wells Fargo Downgrades Murphy Oil (MUR) to Hold

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read downgraded Murphy Oil (MUR – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Murphy Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $8.10, implying a -22.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Murphy Oil’s market cap is currently $1.63B and has a P/E ratio of 1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MUR in relation to earlier this year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.