Wells Fargo Downgrades Immunomedics (IMMU) to Hold

Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.25, close to its 52-week high of $45.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Birchenough is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Birchenough covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Principia Biopharma, and Avidity Biosciences.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50.

Based on Immunomedics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.07 million and GAAP net loss of $66.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $75.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMMU in relation to earlier this year.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.