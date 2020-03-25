Wells Fargo Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Hold

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.93.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BlackRock Capital Investment, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

BlackRock TCP Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $994.2K and GAAP net loss of $1.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCPC in relation to earlier this year.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.