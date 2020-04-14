Wells Fargo Downgrades Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) to Sell

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder downgraded Acushnet Holdings (GOLF – Research Report) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Malibu Boats, and Hasbro.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acushnet Holdings with a $27.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.50 and a one-year low of $20.65. Currently, Acushnet Holdings has an average volume of 388K.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.