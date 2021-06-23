Wells Fargo Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea reiterated an Outperform rating on Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) on May 21 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.44, close to its 52-week high of $10.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barings BDC with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.3% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Apollo Investment Corp, and Trinity Capital, Inc.

Based on Barings BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.77 million and net profit of $22.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $113 million.

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.