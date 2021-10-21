Wells Fargo Believes Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 10, Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $290.09, close to its 52-week high of $295.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Turrin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Turrin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $320.06, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion and net profit of $535 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.15 billion and had a net profit of $2.63 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 291 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.