Wells Fargo Believes KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on KKR & Co (KKR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.01, close to its 52-week high of $35.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KKR & Co with a $37.31 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.24 and a one-year low of $15.55. Currently, KKR & Co has an average volume of 4.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KKR in relation to earlier this year.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.