Wells Fargo Believes Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, California Water Service, and American Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Infrastructure with a $53.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp owns and operates globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for its shareholders. The company will achieve its objective by acquiring infrastructure assets and actively managing them to extract additional value following its initial investment.