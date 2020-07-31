Wells Fargo Believes Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.35, close to its 52-week high of $82.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.50, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $10.74B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Elizabeth Thompson, the EVP and Chief People Officer of BAH sold 15,000 shares for a total of $1,203,000.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.