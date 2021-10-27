Wells Fargo Believes Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report), with a price target of $3400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2786.17, close to its 52-week high of $2925.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 71.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Uber Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3238.14, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3400.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.88 billion and net profit of $18.53 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.3 billion and had a net profit of $6.96 billion.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.