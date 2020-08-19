Wells Fargo Believes Agilent (NYSE: A) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Buy rating on Agilent (A – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.86, close to its 52-week high of $99.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

Agilent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.11.

Based on Agilent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $182 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of A in relation to earlier this year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment comprises activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.