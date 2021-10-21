Wells Fargo Believes Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 10, Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report), with a price target of $770.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $632.37, close to its 52-week high of $673.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Turrin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Turrin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $720.16, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $690.00 price target.

Based on Adobe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion and net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.23 billion and had a net profit of $955 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

Adobe, Inc. provides digital marketing and media solutions, with it operating through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. Its products and services include Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Acrobat, analytics solutions, digital experience management, products for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.