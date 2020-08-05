Wells Fargo Believes Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.45, close to its 52-week high of $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 78.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $86.83 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.04 and a one-year low of $44.91. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 7.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.