Weibo (WB) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Jerry Liu from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Weibo (WBResearch Report), with a price target of $45.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Liu is ranked #4729 out of 5940 analysts.

Weibo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.78, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Weibo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments.

