Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Cormedix (CRMD), Aerie Pharma (AERI), BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT)

So far Wednesday, January 1, NASDAQ is up 1.86% and the S&P is up 1.33%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Whiting Petroleum (WLL – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT – Research Report).

Whiting Petroleum is up 11.72% in midday trading to $7.34. Shares opened today at $6.57. The company has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.36, marking a 27.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on WLL, with a price target of $5.00, which represents a potential downside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 2, R. F. Lafferty’s Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Cormedix is up 6.74% in midday trading to $7.28. Shares opened today at $6.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 354.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRMD and a price target of $48.00, which implies an upside of 604% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $111.9K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Aerie Pharma is up 4.86% in midday trading to $24.17. Shares opened today at $23.05. The company has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.63, marking a 80.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 27, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 74% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.84M worth of AERI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been positive based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

BP Prudhoe Bay is up 4.08% in midday trading to $6.88. Shares opened today at $6.61. The company has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

