Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Rite Aid (RAD), 3D Systems (DDD), Glu Mobile (GLUU)

So far Wednesday, January 8, NASDAQ is up 2.88% and the S&P is up 2.01%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Whiting Petroleum (WLL – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report).

Whiting Petroleum is down -9.36% in midday trading to $7.36. Shares opened today at $8.12. The company has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.75, marking a 7.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on WLL, with a price target of $5.00, which represents a potential downside of 38% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 2, R. F. Lafferty’s Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Clovis Oncology is up 8.94% in midday trading to $9.10. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.17, marking a 57.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 223% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $28.92K worth of CLVS shares.

Rite Aid is up 7.82% in midday trading to $13.46. Shares opened today at $12.48. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -3.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $58.13K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

3D Systems is up 7.27% in midday trading to $9.69. Shares opened today at $9.03. The company has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 10.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on October 31, Piper Jaffray’s Troy Jensen maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Glu Mobile is down -6.84% in midday trading to $5.79. Shares opened today at $6.21. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.17, marking a 15.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GLUU and a price target of $7.50, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels.

