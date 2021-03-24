March 24, 2021   Consumer Goods   No comments

Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Vipshop (VIPS), Microvision (MVIS), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Renesola (SOL)

By Carrie Williams

So far Wednesday, March 24, NASDAQ is down -9.45% and the S&P is down -0.31%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Vipshop (VIPSResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYESResearch Report), Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report) and Renesola (SOLResearch Report).

Vipshop is down -19.06% in midday trading to $36.51. Shares opened today at $45.11. The company has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a -9.11% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on VIPS, with a price target of $38.00, which reflects a potential downside of -16% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Macquarie’s Han Joon Kim maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00.

Microvision is down -15.13% in midday trading to $13.80. Shares opened today at $16.26. The company has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 11.39% in midday trading to $9.29. Shares opened today at $8.34. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Himax Technologies is down -9.66% in midday trading to $11.88. Shares opened today at $13.15. The company has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.08, marking a 7.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

Renesola is down -8.66% in midday trading to $10.97. Shares opened today at $12.01. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 20.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SOL and a price target of $14.50, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

