Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), LendingClub (LC), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

So far Wednesday, May 6, NASDAQ is up 1.1% and the S&P is down -1.15%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Occidental Petroleum (OXY – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report).

TG Therapeutics is up 11.33% in midday trading to $19.56. Shares opened today at $17.57. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.00, marking a 82.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 99% from current levels.

Occidental Petroleum is down -10.9% in midday trading to $13.82. Shares opened today at $15.51. The company has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.58, marking a -18.89% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate reiterated a Hold rating on OXY, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, yesterday, Credit Suisse’s William Featherston maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Occidental Petroleum has been positive based on 98 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -9.77% in midday trading to $5.87. Shares opened today at $6.50. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $18.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.20, marking a 133.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on LC, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 131% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 19, Maxim Group’s Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been positive based on 78 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -9.62% in midday trading to $7.66. Shares opened today at $8.47. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.50, marking a 0.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst John M. White upgraded GDP to Buy, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is up 8.97% in midday trading to $113.36. Shares opened today at $104.03. The company has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $157.14, marking a 51.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on JAZZ, with a price target of $160.00, which implies an upside of 54% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s David Amsellem maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $113.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

