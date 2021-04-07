Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: SunPower (SPWR), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Plug Power (PLUG), Cormedix (CRMD), The ExOne Company (XONE)

So far Wednesday, April 7, NASDAQ is down -0.81% and the S&P is up 0.24%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report) and The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report).

SunPower is down -8.41% in midday trading to $29.63. Shares opened today at $32.35. The company has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.09, marking a -3.89% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential downside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 25, Robert W. Baird’s Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $49.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 55 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 8.41% in midday trading to $26.43. Shares opened today at $24.38. The company has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $29.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.33, marking a -16.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on NMM, with a price target of $21.00, which reflects a potential downside of -14% from last closing price. Separately, on January 29, Jefferies Co.’s Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Plug Power is down -6.7% in midday trading to $31.77. Shares opened today at $34.05. The company has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.92, marking a 73.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on PLUG, with a price target of $42.00, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Separately, on March 30, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $51.00.

Cormedix is up 6.43% in midday trading to $10.10. Shares opened today at $9.49. The company has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.38, marking a 104.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, JMP analyst Jason Butler maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 142% from where the stock is currently trading.

The ExOne Company is down -5.95% in midday trading to $28.91. Shares opened today at $30.74. The company has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.25, marking a 43.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Hold rating on XONE. Separately, on March 14, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $46.00.

