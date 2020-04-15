Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Pluristem (PSTI), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Recro Pharma (REPH), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Monitronics International (SCTY)

So far Wednesday, April 15, NASDAQ is down -0.43% and the S&P is down -0.17%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Recro Pharma (REPH – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report) and Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report).

Pluristem is up 21.03% in midday trading to $10.59. Shares opened today at $8.75. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.75, marking a 57.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 37% from current levels.

Chesapeake Energy is down -12.93% in midday trading to $16.90. Shares opened today at $19.41. The company has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $640.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $0.20, marking a -98.97% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson downgraded CHK to Sell. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $0.25. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $112.1K worth of CHK shares.

Recro Pharma is up 10.61% in midday trading to $8.76. Shares opened today at $7.92. The company has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.21. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 127.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Stephens Inc analyst Jacob Johnson maintained a Buy rating on REPH, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 127% from where the stock is currently trading.

Navios Maritime Partners is down -8.76% in midday trading to $7.08. Shares opened today at $7.76. The company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 54.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on NMM, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading.

Monitronics International is down -7.56% in midday trading to $5.50. Shares opened today at $5.95. The company has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

