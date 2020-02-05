Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Tesla (TSLA), Energizer Holdings (ENR), Snap (SNAP)

So far Wednesday, February 5, NASDAQ is down -2.14% and the S&P is down -0.25%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), Energizer Holdings (ENR – Research Report) and Snap (SNAP – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 33.71% in midday trading to $9.44. Shares opened today at $7.06. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $35.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 13.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $137.7K worth of BTU shares and purchased $29.37K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 121 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is up 12.09% in midday trading to $10.03. Shares opened today at $8.95. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.30, marking a 48.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 202% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 23, Merrill Lynch’s Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Tesla is down -7.47% in midday trading to $761.79. Shares opened today at $823.26. The company has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $496.15, marking a -39.73% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Sell rating on TSLA. Separately, yesterday, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $750.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Energizer Holdings is up 7.26% in midday trading to $52.32. Shares opened today at $48.78. The company has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $53.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.29, marking a 19.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman resumed coverage with a Buy rating on ENR and a price target of $55.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 2, Morgan Stanley’s Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Snap is down -6.28% in midday trading to $16.89. Shares opened today at $18.02. The company has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $19.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.55, marking a 14.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Hold rating on SNAP, with a price target of $17.00, which implies a downside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Guggenheim’s Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.54M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 148 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

