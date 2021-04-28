Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), NOV (NOV), Hess (HES), FireEye (FEYE), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Wednesday, April 28, NASDAQ is up 0.02% and the S&P is down -0.17%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), NOV (NOV – Research Report), Hess (HES – Research Report), FireEye (FEYE – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 9.62% in midday trading to $9.69. Shares opened today at $8.84. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

NOV is up 8.72% in midday trading to $14.84. Shares opened today at $13.65. The company has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.68, marking a 14.87% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Piper Sandler analyst Bill Herbert maintained a Hold rating on NOV, with a price target of $12.70, which reflects a potential downside of -7% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Citigroup’s Scott Gruber maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on NOV has been negative based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Hess is up 7.97% in midday trading to $75.73. Shares opened today at $70.14. The company has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $86.78, marking a 23.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on HES. Separately, on April 21, Cowen’s David Deckelbaum maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $73.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Hess has been negative based on 48 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FireEye is down -6.25% in midday trading to $19.49. Shares opened today at $20.79. The company has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.53. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.50, marking a 17.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Hold rating on FEYE, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Barclays’ Saket Kalia maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $22.00.

Microvision is up 6.16% in midday trading to $23.60. Shares opened today at $22.23. The company has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>