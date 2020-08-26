Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Netflix (NFLX), Voxeljet (VJET), Novavax (NVAX), LendingClub (LC), Hecla Mining Company (HL)

So far Wednesday, August 26, NASDAQ is up 4.01% and the S&P is up 2.16%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Netflix (NFLX – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report) and Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report).

Netflix is up 11.35% in midday trading to $548.41. Shares opened today at $492.50. The company has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $519.43, marking a 5.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Yung Kim maintained a Buy rating on NFLX, with a price target of $534.00, which represents a potential upside of 8% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 19, Credit Suisse’s Douglas Mitchelson assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $525.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Netflix has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Voxeljet is up 9.6% in midday trading to $6.51. Shares opened today at $5.94. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Novavax is up 8.64% in midday trading to $116.25. Shares opened today at $107.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 112.71% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $257.00, which implies an upside of 140% from current levels. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.91M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LendingClub is down -8.6% in midday trading to $5.10. Shares opened today at $5.58. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.63, marking a 36.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on August 5, Maxim Group’s Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Hecla Mining Company is up 7.91% in midday trading to $5.80. Shares opened today at $5.37. The company has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.01, marking a 11.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, RBC analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on HL, with a price target of $6.50, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on August 10, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.65M worth of HL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Hecla Mining Company has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>