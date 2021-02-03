Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Microvision (MVIS), 3D Systems (DDD), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Voxeljet (VJET), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Wednesday, February 3, NASDAQ is down -2.78% and the S&P is down -0.12%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Microvision is up 16.77% in midday trading to $9.40. Shares opened today at $8.05. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

3D Systems is up 15.16% in midday trading to $44.67. Shares opened today at $38.79. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $44.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.80, marking a -36.07% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm downgraded DDD to Hold, with a price target of $27.00, which implies a downside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $281.5K worth of DDD shares.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is up 11.71% in midday trading to $25.19. Shares opened today at $22.55. The company has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $28.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.25, marking a 34.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on WLL, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 42% from current levels. Separately, on January 7, Piper Sandler’s Hanwen Chang maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.

Voxeljet is up 11.06% in midday trading to $17.57. Shares opened today at $15.82. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Organovo Holdings is up 10.67% in midday trading to $15.14. Shares opened today at $13.68. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

